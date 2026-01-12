Real Madrid have parted ways with Xabi Alonso and replaced him with Alvaro Arbeloa after Sunday’s Super Cup defeat to Barcelona. Could Manchester United move for the former Liverpool midfielder?

Despite winning 20 of his 29 games in charge, Alonso has left Los Blancos by mutual consent, the club confirmed on Monday.

A club statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach.

“Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen in the summer to return to Real Madrid, where he won five major trophies as a player.

The Spanish giants promptly confirmed that Castilla boss and another former Liverpool player, Arbeloa, is the club’s new manager.

“Real Madrid CF announces that Alvaro Arbeloa is the new first team coach,” another statement read.

“Alvaro Arbeloa has been the manager of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s youth academy since 2020.”

Alonso to Liverpool rumours should heat up

Alonso’s departure will surely spark rumours of a move to Liverpool, with Arne Slot under pressure after a poor first half to the campaign.

The Spaniard is already the favourite to replace Slot at Anfield and was considered as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at the end of 2023/24, but he opted to stay in Germany for another year before joining Los Blancos.

However, could we see Manchester United make an approach for the highly-rated head coach? There are probably more reasons why such an approach would fail than succeed.

Man Utd have to go for Xabi Alonso

Alonso’s Liverpool ties are significant. Coupled with the pressure on Slot, a move to Anfield feels all the more inevitable.

The 44-year-old could simply wait it out for that move, and despite being sacked, his stock is certainly high enough to deserve such a big and challenging job.

Alonso would be a major coup for United. He’s suddenly available and would bypass the whole interim process, even if Michael Carrick essentially has the job.

If Manchester United are truly looking for an elite manager capable of returning a sleeping giant to the top, they may have just been presented the perfect opportunity.

A report from a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims the club’s hierarchy are now on ‘high alert’ but will ‘need convincing’ by director of football Jason Wilcox to move to Old Trafford.

This feels like a no-brainer. Which, naturally, means United probably won’t even try.

