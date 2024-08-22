Ivan Toney is running out of options in the current window

Manchester United have been urged to hijack Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the race to sign England international Ivan Toney from Brentford.

The 28-year-old was one of the best strikers in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign as he scored 20 Premier League goals but struggled after returning from his betting ban last season.

Toney has entered the final year of his contract and he’s been linked with several Big Six clubs – including Man Utd – in recent months but Al-Ahli have recently emerged as his most likely next destination.

It’s been suggested that Toney’s huge wage demands have put off Premier League clubs and Stan Collymore has explained why a move to Al-Ahli would be “dreadful for him”.

“At age 28 it’s interesting, because if he does sign a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League, as has been rumoured, that will take him to 31 years of age, and there won’t by anyone in the Premier League’s top 10 that would be willing to take him by then,” Collymore said.

“To be honest, it’s a dreadful move for him, but he’s clearly being advised to go to Saudi. What a shame. What an absolute waste.

“In my opinion, he should stay at Brentford, get his head down and score goals. If he scores a shed load, who’s to say that the big clubs he expected to move for him this summer still won’t come in for him?”

Al-Ahli have had a £35m bid rejected for Toney as Brentford hold out for £50m. Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Thursday evening that the Middle East side have demanded his “final answer by Monday”.

“Al-Ahli have asked Ivan Toney for a final answer by Monday,” Jacobs said.

“Toney has been offered a three-year contract. Terms broadly in place but no green light yet on the move itself as Toney assesses options.

“Brentford have rejected a £35m bid, as exclusively revealed. They want £50m.

“Clarify expected really soon. And Al-Ahli‘s deadline is due to the fact Saudi Pro League window shuts on September 2 and they will look at other striker options before then if Toney doesn’t agree.”

Despite this, Danny Murphy has explained why Man Utd need to hijack Al-Ahli in the race to sign Toney before the transfer window closes next Friday.

Murphy said: “Joshua Zirkzee has made a dream start at Manchester United and looks a wonderful talent. But sorry to disappoint United fans, he is not going to be the answer to their goalscoring problems.

“The Dutchman is strong and skilful, but not a proper centre forward. He likes to come to the ball and is more comfortable as a No 10 or wide. His scoring record at Bologna was a goal every four games — not great.

“Unless United go for a genuine No 9 like Ivan Toney in the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, I think you can discount their top four prospects. Rasmus Hojlund is not ready either to be that 20-goals-a-season Man United need in the Premier League.”