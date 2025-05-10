According to reports, Manchester United could scupper Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing England international Angel Gomes on a free transfer.

Gomes is one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent this summer and he is expected to return to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Man Utd, but he only made ten senior appearances for his boyhood club before he joined Ligue Un outfit Lille permanently in 2021.

This move has been the making of the centre-midfielder, who has made 134 appearances for Lille and grabbed 29 goal involvements.

Gomes shone for England’s U21 side under Lee Carsley and broke into the senior squad towards the end of 2024, with his performances alerting the attention of clubs across Europe.

READ: Arsenal ‘process over’ at ‘fourth tier’ club as Man Utd need ‘cold-blooded’ sale of ‘vanishing’ star



In March, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Gomes ‘will leave’ Lille this summer with Tottenham among the clubs linked with him.

Now, a report from Caught Offside claims Spurs are ‘leading’ the race to sign Gomes as they are ‘really pushing’ to secure his services.

However, Gomes’ situation is yet to be resolved as Man Utd are ‘considering a move to hijack and beat’ Spurs in the race to sign him, with a ‘source indicating’ that a return to Old Trafford ‘cannot be ruled out’.

The report adds:

‘CaughtOffside can reveal that Gomes has four main suitors in England, as well as two from Serie A as we edge closer to the summer transfer window.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ruben Amorim performs ‘U-turn’ on ‘revitalised’ star backed ‘see out career’ at Old Trafford

👉 Paul Scholes tells Man Utd to ‘keep’ one star as he ‘doesn’t agree’ with Ruben Amorim’s ‘risky sacrifice’

👉 Man Utd plot incredible £51m move for PSG star as shock ‘doubts’ emerge after post-Arsenal comments

‘As well as Spurs and United, there is also interest from Everton and Crystal Palace, though those clubs have not yet had any contact over a deal. ‘Meanwhile, Napoli and Juventus could yet try to tempt the 24-year-old to Italy, though there’s also a chance of Marseille making a move to try to persuade the player to remain in France.’

There is set to be a huge squad overhaul at Man Utd this summer as the exits of several unwanted players will raise funds for additions.

Antony has enhanced his reputation during his stunning spell on loan at Real Betis, contributing eight goals and five assists.

Despite this, Antony is still expected to leave Man Utd this summer, with Football Insider reporting on a ‘new twist’ with an ‘updated price tag set’ amid interest from Atletico Madrid.