Man Utd given hijack ‘chance’ on one condition as INEOS ‘prepare’ to sign Ruben Amorim’s ‘key’ star

According to reports, Manchester United have a “chance” of beating Real Madrid in the race to sign Alphonso Davies from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

On Friday afternoon, Man Utd announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim, who has replaced former boss Erik ten Hag.

Amorim’s official start date is later this month and he faces a difficult task at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign, winning just three of their opening nine Premier League games.

Man Utd are 14th in the Premier League and could look to be active in the transfer market when the winter window opens at the start of January.

Their priority could be to sign a left-back as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are yet to make a single appearance this season.

Davies has entered the final year of his contract and he is expected to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid, However, German journalist Christian Falk has explained why he thinks Man Utd have a “chance” of landing the talented full-back.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said: “Manchester United have a chance, but he’s not really cheap. Davies wants a minimum of €15m a season and a sign-on fee of around the same amount. I’m not sure if United are willing to pay this money.

“You see when they brought in Noussair Mazraoui he was a really cheap option. I know that their first option would have been Jeremie Frimpong but he was too expensive (with a release clause of €40m for United). I’m not sure if they want to spend so much money on a left-back.

“Real Madrid really want Davies, so if United want to get concrete they have to pay this money. I wonder if other positions might very well be more important for the club. Alphonso Davies, I think, would be open to the move, but Real Madrid are a little bit closer.”

Man Utd are also being linked with Sporting Lisbon players and five members of Amorim’s squad should be looked at by INEOS.

Former Barcelona and Wolves winger Francisco Trincao has caught the eye while in action for Sporting Lisbon of late. He has three goals and five assists in his nine Primeira Liga appearances this term.

A report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘preparing a surprise signing’ as they are ‘interested’ in Trincao, who could be available for a cheap fee.