Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to strengthen at centre-back with a bid being prepared for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have been seriously hampered by injuries this season. They have perhaps been worst impacted at centre-back as Erik ten Hag was forced to play Casemiro and Jonny Evans as an unconventional pair against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Earlier this week, France international Raphael Varane announced that he would depart the club in the summer upon the expiry of his contract so they need to sign at least one new centre-back before next season.

Branthwaite has emerged as a potential target following his breakout season at Everton this season.

The 21-year-old impressed while on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season and he’s been superb this campaign as he has formed a great partnership with James Tarkowski.

Branthwaite’s performances have him on the periphery of the England squad ahead of this summer’s European Championships and he is reportedly attracting interest from Man Utd and Manchester City.

Man Utd ‘to offer £55m’…

According to a report from The Daily Mail via their Man Utd Confidential column, the Red Devils are ‘prepared to offer £55m’ for the talented centre-back.

‘He cost Everton £1m from Carlisle United in 2020 but is valued closer to £80m by the club following his recent progress under Dyche’s tutelage. ‘United have identified Branthwaite as a player who fits their profiling going forward: young, homegrown and left-sided. They also admire Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. ‘United have a limited budget to start with this summer but will boost those funds with planned sales. They hope, realistically, to offload at least six players from an under-performing squad with the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Fernandes attracting interest from Saudi Arabia while Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, among others, have also attracted enquiries. ‘United want to bring in at least one centre back, a defensive midfielder and a striker if their budget can stretch.’

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is a potentially cheaper option as his contract is due to expire this summer.

Earlier this month, a report in France claimed Newcastle have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Tosin on a free transfer.

A fresh update has been provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside. He understands Newcastle “remain frontrunners” but Man Utd and Chelsea are also in the running to sign him.

“My understanding remains that Newcastle remain frontrunners, they are in advanced talks to sign Adarabioyo this summer, and they’re also chasing another defender in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

“Newcastle want both players and are progressing well with these deals – they are optimistic about making it happen early in the summer.

“Chelsea and Man United are also informed on conditions of the Adarabioyo deal but at the moment, there is still no substantial change in the race to sign the centre-back; until he signs the contract, it’s still open, so let’s see what happens and if there are any surprises, but for the moment Newcastle are leading the race and their interest is the most advanced.”

