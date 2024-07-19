Man Utd prepare to hijack Man City deal for ‘open’ Spain star as they ‘enter with force’

Man Utd are looking to hijack Man City’s potential deal for RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils mean business under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe with the Premier League side securing two summer signings already and there are rumours a third could be on the way soon.

Man Utd have moved to sign Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Ligue Un side Lille.

The Red Devils have also reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte but his signing could depend on selling either Casemiro or Scott McTominay this summer.

And now there are rumours that Olmo has now moved closer to the top of their priority list after the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder starred for Spain at Euro 2024.

Reports in Spain now claim that Man Utd ‘enter with force’ over a potential deal for Olmo with the 26-year-old having a €60m release clause in his contract, which expires on July 20.

It is understood that Olmo has attracted interest from a number of clubs around Europe, ‘especially Manchester United’, as the Red Devils look to get ahead of the competition.

They could come up against arch-rivals Man City with the Citizens ‘close to signing’ Olmo, according to Football Insider, with a claim on Thursday that Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘in pole position’ for the Spaniard.

Other reports have claimed that Olmo has ‘good offers’ from both Man City and Bayern Munich with both clubs capable of triggering his €60m release clause.

Man Utd have previously been linked to Olmo and, earlier this month, GiveMeSport insisted that the RB Leipzig attacker is ‘open’ to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The report add that ‘there is a willingness to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League following interest from Old Trafford coming to light after a string of eye-catching performances throughout the summer.’

And Olmo recently revealed that he has “several options” this summer but didn’t completely rule out staying in the Bundesliga with Leipzig.

Olmo said: “My advisors, who are dealing with this, already know what I want to do. I don’t know if I will stay in Germany, we will see. I want to be in a place where I am appreciated and loved and what I want to do is win. There are several options, we will see what happens.”