Man Utd attempt to ‘hijack’ Tottenham transfer with Tel ‘wanting’ Red Devils move

Man Utd are looking to hijack a deal for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel as Tottenham and other clubs eye his transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with their narrow 1-0 win over Fulham moving them up to 12th in the table over the weekend.

Fingers have been pointed at their forward line a lot this season with only five Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than them this term.

Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have all come in for their fair share of criticism and Man Utd are now in the market for an attacker before the transfer window shuts.

Man Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa have all explored a potential move for Tel this month with Bayern Munich star available.

Tottenham are believed to be the club leading the race to sign the France Under-21 international with reports in France that Spurs have agreed a deal worth around £50m for Tel’s permanent transfer.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed last night that Man Utd “held new talks” over a potential move for Tel before the deadline.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Manchester United remain active in the race for Mathys Tel and have held new talks with his agent today.

“The Red Devils are reportedly considering a loan move. Bayern already have a verbal agreement with Tottenham over a permanent deal worth €60m.”

While Fabrizio Romano gave his own update on his YouTube channel: “All the top clubs in England have decided to call Mathys Tel. Today, Tottenham had direct contact with Daniel Levy working on this deal. Spurs are ready to play €6m to Tottenham and Bayern are ready to let him go. Now it all depends on Tel. Tottenham are ready with an agreement with Bayern but Aston Villa are also trying and have the money in their pocket after selling Jhon Duran.

“Also, Man Utd are interested on a loan and still pushing on the player’s side. And then there’s Arsenal and Chelsea. Chelsea have been pushing from the beginning but they have many offensive players and Tel really wants to play, so it’ll take a big convincing action to get the green light.”

And now Sky Germany (via Football Transfers) claim that Man Utd ‘remain locked in talks with Bayern Munich in the hopes of hijacking’ Tel’s potential move to Tottenham.

The report adds:

‘The 19-year-old would ultimately prefer a loan departure as he still harbours hopes of making it at Bayern in the future as the club showed a lot of faith in him, signing him for €20m after he had only just broken through at Stade Rennais. ‘The fact that Tel is reluctant to leave permanently has emboldened Man Utd to continue their contact with Bayern as their intention from the start has been to only sign the teenager on an initial loan. ‘According to the above-mentioned outlet, Man Utd initiated fresh talks, including with Tel’s agent, on Thursday even after news had broken of the agreement with Tottenham.’

And journalist Paul O’Keefe has revealed that Tel has his eyes on a move to Man Utd over any other club, he wrote on Thursday: “The boy wants Man Utd. Let’s see how Bayern play that.”