‘P***ed off’ ex-Man Utd star fuming at Red Devils for giving signing ‘a treasured number’

Former Man Utd winger Gordon Hill is fuming that the Red Devils have given summer signing Joshua Zirkzee the number 11 shirt.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with Erik ten Hag losing his job after winning just three of the opening nine matches.

New manager Ruben Amorim took his first training session at Man Utd eight days ago after interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy added four points to their total during his two games in charge.

Amorim drew his first match in charge 1-1 against Ipswich Town on Sunday with Marcus Rashford’s opener cancelled out by a deflected long-range effort from Omari Hutchinson.

Man Utd are now 12th in the Premier League table with only Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils so far this season.

Rashford now has two Premier League goals this term, while Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee both have one each, with the latter coming in for a lot of criticism after his summer move from Bologna.

And ex-Man Utd winger Hill – who scored 39 goals in 101 league matches for the Red Devils – is outraged that Netherlands international Zirkzee has been given the number 11 shirt at Old Trafford.

Hill wrote on X: “What p____s me off is that Zirkee has a number 11 on his back is some taken the Mickey. That is a treasured number. Worn by great wingers.”

He added: “Take away numbers as they mean nothing anymore. No wonder there is no pride in putting on just a shirt with your name on it. I made number mine.”

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna reckons the players will have taken to Amorim as he cares about the “little details” like “hugging players”.

Sagna told Mega Dice: “It’s time for Manchester United’s players to refocus again. Ruben Amorim has been doing great in Portugal, and I think he is a great coach.

“Not only is he a great technical coach but, you can see how much emphasis he places on little details: hugging players, smiling, bringing a positive energy with a smile on his face. He’s a very approachable coach.

“You can drive high standards without being in conflict with your players. You don’t have to manage like an authoritarian who puts a barrier between themselves and the players.

“The players should naturally respect the coach, especially if he treats them as his equals. I think sometimes managers can fail when they put themselves on a higher level than their players.

“There will be a natural respect between Amorim, his coaches and his players. Players are smart enough to understand their limits and how far they can push a manager. They know the boundaries, and when players cross those boundaries there can be problems.

“For Amorim and the United squad, they need to create the right vibe to become successful.”