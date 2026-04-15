Man Utd ‘hit pause button’ on Carrick with Iraola ‘open’ to job as INEOS eye two Bournemouth stars

Man Utd are rethinking their plan to make Michael Carrick the new permanent head coach after Bournemouth announced Andoni Iraola will be leaving the club in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in good form under Carrick since he took over as interim head coach from Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January.

Man Utd have won seven, drawn two and lost two of Carrick’s first 11 matches in charge of the club with the Red Devils on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite that, there are now reports in The i Paper (via the Daily Mirror) claiming that Man Utd have ‘hit pause button’ on appointing Carrick after the news Iraola will definitely be free to join them in the summer.

It is understood that Man Utd were on the verge of making Carrick their manager on a permanent basis, while Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has also been linked, after his impressive start as interim boss.

However, the report adds that they will now reconsider their options in light of Iraola being available and the Red Devils’ defeat against arch-rivals Leeds on Monday.

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It was announced on Tuesday that Iraola will leave at the end of his contract with Ben Jacobs revealing that former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna are top candidates to take over.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Former Dortmund boss Marco Rose is a leading contender to replace the outgoing Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna is another potential option.’

And, if he does get the job at Man Utd, there are rumours that some of Iraola’s Bournemouth players could follow him to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Daily Mail claim that Man Utd ‘are monitoring Bournemouth duo Junior Kroupi and Marcos Senesi ahead of what is shaping up to be a summer of change at the Vitality Stadium’.

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Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Iraola would be ‘open’ to joining Man Utd in the summer but that there are no current negotiations ongoing.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano said: “What I can tell you about Manchester United is that, even after the Leeds United game, the feeling remains really positive around Michael Carrick. They are very happy with Carrick—with his attitude, his tactical decisions, his approach, and the relationship he has with the players.

“Man Utd are very happy, but obviously, they want to be in the Champions League next season, and that has to be the target for Carrick for the upcoming games.

“From now to the end of the season, Man United will make a decision on their permanent manager, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Man United negotiating with Andoni Iraola.

“If you ask me, ‘Would Andoni Iraola like to be the next Manchester United manager?’ I’m told that he would be open to that for sure. But at the moment, nothing more than this.

“Let’s see what Man United decide to do with Michael Carrick, but the feeling remains optimistic and positive around him.”

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley thanked Iraola for his work after making the announcement, he said: “Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club over the past three seasons. He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch.

“We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished.”

Bournemouth head of football operations Tiago Pinto added: “Andoni is someone I have a lot of admiration for, both as a head coach and as a person. His attention to detail, tactical intelligence and ability to bring the best out of players is something we have seen every day.

“We’ve continued to watch the development of individuals under his coaching both here at AFC Bournemouth and now in some of Europe’s top leagues too. We of course respect his decision and thank him for everything he has done for this football club over the last three years.”