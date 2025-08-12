Man Utd star accused of delaying Milan transfer after ‘verbal agreement’ for exit is struck

Former AC Milan and Italy head coach Arrigo Sacchi doesn’t understand why Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund isn’t “on the first plane to Malpensa”.

The Red Devils are looking to offload some squad players, especially in attack, after bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Hojlund has been the subject of a lot of interest, especially from clubs in Italy, despite the striker hitting the back of the net on just four occasions for Man Utd in the Premier League last season.

Italian website Calciomercato recently revealed that Man Utd had ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with AC Milan over a £5.2m loan deal that will include an option to buy the Denmark international.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Sunday that the Red Devils have told Hojlund that ‘he’ll need to leave to gain minutes this season’ while the striker had ‘reluctantly’ accepted that to be the case.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has now been directly told he’ll need to leave to gain minutes this season and is considering his options. Manchester United prefer to sell, but have not ruled out a loan. Milan prepared to meet #MUFC’s £40m valuation via a loan fee and buy option. Further talks took place yesterday.’

And ex-Italy head coach Sacchi is baffled why a deal is taking so long and insists the Man Utd striker should jump at the chance to move to Milan.

Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “We’re not talking about van Basten, nor are we talking about one of the strongest centre-forwards in Europe at the moment. He’s a decent player, nothing more.

“I understand the desire of the Rossoneri directors given that there is a shortage of strikers. But it has to be one that wants to come to Italy, one that doesn’t throw a tantrum.

“I don’t understand his choice. If Milan calls you, you pack your bags and get on the first plane to Malpensa.

“Milan, in the world of football, is a mystical name. I, along with all the players who are brought in, would take a tour of the trophy room so that we understand where we have come.

“Of course, Manchester United is also a legendary team. But on the one hand, there is a club, Milan, which is offering you a permanent job, and on the other hand, there is a club that is doing everything to try and sell you. What would you choose?”

Former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre insists he “wouldn’t rush” into sending Hojlund out on loan without the necessary competition in the squad.

Silvestre told Hajper: “Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around, Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker that doesn’t make those runs in behind the defence.

“He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition. But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn’t rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan if Sesko signs. Absolutely not.”