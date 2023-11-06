Pundit blames Hojlund’s lack of goals on Man Utd star who ‘needs to sit his backside on the bench’

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is being hamstrung by a lack of “end product” from team-mate Antony, according to Wimbledon legend Robbie Earle

Hojlund has become a bit of a crowd favourite already since joining the Red Devils in the summer transfer window from Atalanta for a fee of around £72m.

His work ethic has seen Man Utd supporters take to him despite his lack of goals with the Denmark international yet to get off the mark for the season in the Premier League.

Hojlund has scored three goals in three Champions League appearances but Man Utd need to score more in the Premier League too with Erik ten Hag’s side only bagging 12 goals in 11 matches.

But Earle doesn’t think Hojlund is getting enough chances with his Man Utd team-mates needing to step up and give him more opportunities.

Earle said on NBC Sports: “I really feel sorry for this kid. He’s come into a team that’s dysfunctional, a club that’s all over the place at the moment. He’s not getting chances created for him – I’ll come to Antony next because he’s only my list.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd ‘pushing hard’ for World Cup winner as Saudis eye Bruno

“It’s a tough one for him. It’s almost like he’s going to play himself out of the side onto the bench if goals don’t come. As great potential as he has, you need a centre-forward that looks like he’s going to find the back of the net.”

Hojlund’s team-mate Antony has come in for a lot of stick this season with the Brazil international failing to contribute a goal or assist in the Premier League this term.

And former Premier League attacking midfielder Earle claims that Antony needs to step up if Hojlund is to score more goals this season.

Earle added: “There’s no end product. If your Rasmus at the top end of the pitch, you want people out there who are going to give you an opportunity, slide you through, get to the byline, put a couple of crosses at the near post to make a run.

“He’s getting none of that. I think he [Antony] needs to sit his backside on the bench now.”

Despite not putting in a sparkling display, Man Utd beat Fulham 1-0 at the weekend to bounce back from consecutive 3-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas was particularly scathing of Antony’s “pathetic” attempt to stop a Willian cross during their victory at Craven Cottage.

“It’s pathetic, it really is from a defensive point of view,” Jenas said curing commentary of the game on TNT Sports.

“Everyone on the planet knows what Willian wants to do there, he wants to drop his shoulder, cut in on his right foot and get a shot off.

“To just hang your leg out, put your team under pressure like that towards the end of the first half, it’s not forgivable.”