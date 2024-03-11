Rasmus Hojlund has been criticised for his interview with Mark Goldbridge.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly been crticised by his team-mates after agreeing to an interview with a fan channel known for ‘slaughtering’ the club and players.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils from Atalanta last summer in a deal worth around €74million.

Rasmus Hojund has found his feet in the Premier League

The Danish international endured a woeful start to life in the Premier League, not scoring until the Boxing Day victory over top-four rivals Aston Villa.

Since then, he has scored in every league appearance, going from zero goals in 14 appearances to a respectable seven in 20.

The 21-year-old found scoring goals in the Champions League no trouble whatsoever, though, netting five in six matches as United finished bottom of their group.

Unfortunately for the player and club, Hojlund is currently injured and has been out of action since his two goals against Luton Town on February 18.

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled without the Dane’s presence up front, losing back-to-back league games before underwhelming but beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

Hojlund is not expected to be out for much longer but a return for this weekend’s FA Cup clash at home to arch-rivals Liverpool might come too soon for him.

Rasmus Hojlund upsets Man Utd team-mates with Mark Goldbridge interview

While the young striker has been thriving on the pitch, he has reportedly found himself in hot water with his team-mates.

Hojlund recently sat down with Mark Goldbridge for an interview with his YouTube channel The United Stand, where the Red Devils fan has been fairly critical of pretty much everything possible at Old Trafford. You can’t blame him, really…

According to the United We Stand magazine, Hojlund has been made aware that he was interviewed by a channel ‘built on negativity and slaughtering United players’.

This all but confirms what the Manchester United squad thinks of the fan channel.

Marcus Rashford responded to one of their posts earlier this season, urging them to ‘stop spreading malicious lies’.

Goldbridge defended himself then and he has done so again following reports that Hojlund – who was ‘oblivious’ about it all, as per Goal – was criticised by his team-mates.

‘Jealousy always seems to burn brightest on a Sunday lol!’ he wrote on X.

‘So, that interview took months to put together. Everyone in the club was aware, the player and others were doing media on a training day at Carrington, we were there all morning.

‘If anyone wanted to stop it they could of.’

