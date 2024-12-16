Man Utd star Hojlund destroys ’embarrassing’ Man City star with 15-word poem

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund has taken aim at Man City defender Kyle Walker by posting a poem on social media after the Manchester Derby.

The Red Devils have made a mixed start under new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim but their 2-1 comeback win over rivals Man City on Sunday will live long in the memory.

Amorim has now won two, lost two and drawn one of his first five Premier League matches as Man Utd stayed in 13th position but moved to within five points of fourth-placed Man City in the table.

Josko Gvardiol gave Man City a 36th-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola’s side largely comfortable until the match turned on its head in the closing stages.

Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty on 88 minutes after Matheus Nunes took out Amad Diallo in the box, which would have given Man Utd a valuable point.

But they took all three instead with Diallo running onto a long ball, lobbing the goalkeeper and slotting the ball into the net in a brilliant late turnaround.

City were leading 1-0 when tensions flared between Hojlund and Walker with the pair coming forehead to forehead on the pitch.

Despite neither player pushing their head forward, Walker dropped to the floor as if he’d been headbutted in a blatant effort to get the Man Utd striker sent off.

MORE ON MANCHESTER DERBY FROM F365

👉 Three short minutes of Manchester United passion enough as Manchester City get what they deserve

👉 Man City and Man Utd are ‘mere vessels for ego and soft power’

👉 Keane tips one Man Utd star for transfer as he hits out at ‘body language’ after Man City win

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd legend Keane was not happy with Walker’s actions, insisting the Man City defender “must be embarrassed” by the incident.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “You don’t mind a bit of this, this is going to happen in the game. A bit of argy-bargy, of course.

“But I look at it, he’s obviously been blocked but Walker, of course it’s a foul and a free-kick and Hojlund’s not happy, that’s fine.

“And he goes over, how can Walker… Walker must be embarrassed. He must be embarrassed to go down like that.

“An experienced player, listen there is no contact. Look at this, I don’t know the guy and I’m embarrassed for him. It’s embarrassing.”

Ex-Man City defender Micah Richards injected by saying: “He’s better than that.”

But former Man Utd midfielder Keane added: “Is he? Not so sure.”

And Hojlund took to Instagram to celebrate the victory and hit out at Walker with an image of pair squaring up.

With the image, he wrote a short poem: “Manchester is red. Violets are blue. What a brilliant performance. But the Oscar goes to…”