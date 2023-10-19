‘Well, dear’ – Man Utd star labelled ‘disappointment’ as San Marino player makes brutal ‘real men’ claim

Rasmus Hojlund is pushed by some of the San Marino players

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been branded a “disappointment” by San Marino veteran Roberto Di Maio after the Denmark international claimed their players targeted him.

Denmark narrowly beat San Marino 2-1 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Hojlund and Yussuf Poulsen after Alessandro Golinucci had stunned the visitors with an equalising goal.

San Marino players were unhappy by the nature of Hojlund’s celerbrations for Denmark’s opening goal and the Man Utd striker insisted that the La Serenissima players attempted to “crush” him for the rest of the match.

Speaking after the match, Hojlund said: “I feel they targeted me, as you can see at the end. I understand Italian and I could hear them saying that they had the idea to crush me.

“You can see from the images that he only had one idea in mind.”

San Marino defender Alessandro Tosi responded to the Man Utd striker’s claims: “That’s not true.

“We only told him that he was not behaving properly. What he did was not necessary. He is a very strong striker, but he was not fair at all.

“I haven’t lost respect for him completely, but we expected better behaviour. His behaviour when celebrating was unacceptable.”

Denmark team-mate Simon Kjaer also accused the San Marino players of deliberately attempting to injure Man Utd striker Hojlund.

“I said in the end that it is a clear red card against [Rasmus] Højlund, because it is 100 percent deliberate – and I think that there has been a situation with Neymar,” Kjaer told TV2.

“Exactly the same when he gets a knee in the spine, where he actually breaks his back. It’s dangerous, and they are right next to it. After all, I told him [the referee] right on the pitch that now they are going after his knees after the situation down there.

“I also said to the referee ‘do you want me to translate now?’”

And now Di Maio has hit back at Hojlund in a brutal social media post with the San Marino veteran referring to the 20-year-old as a “disappointment”.

“Today I read that Mr 80 million is complaining because yesterday he received less than great treatment from the defenders of San Marino.

“Well dear, probably in football like today where physical contact has disappeared you can allow yourself to make fun of us little opponents with ugly and repeated gestures or to simulate at every opportunity hoping for the VAR for a penalty.

“I would have liked to see you 15 years ago when only real men played football! You were a disappointment Hojlund, good luck.”