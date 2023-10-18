Rasmus Hojlund is pushed by some of the San Marino players

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund insists the San Marino players attempted to “destroy his career” as Denmark beat the international minnows 2-1.

Denmark eventually edged out San Marino with Hojlund and Yussuf Poulsen on the scoresheet for Kasper Hjulmand’s side currently joint top of Group H in their Euro 2024 qualification group.

Hojlund joined Man Utd – who have the fourth highest net spend in 2023 – in the summer transfer window from Serie A side Atalanta for £72m with the Dane making a positive start at Old Trafford.

Despite still looking for his first Premier League goal, Hojlund has made a good impression with his performances, while he has still bagged three goals in his two Champions League appearances.

Hojlund may have scored against San Marino but the Man Utd striker was pleased to get off the pitch without an injury after accusing La Serenissima players of attempting to “destroy” his career.

“The last duel had nothing to do with football,” the Man Utd striker told TV2 after the match against San Marino. “It ended up being laughable in the end. Such a duel must not just turn into a yellow card. It’s a knee in the back – straight red card if you ask me.”

Hojlund silenced the home crowd with his opener and apparently offended San Marino duo Alessandro Tosi and Filippo Fabri with his celebration.

“I think it is disrespectful that they hit and tear,” Hojlund added.

“I can’t say much other than that I think they are the ones who started, and then the game just went on. They took it to the next level because they have nothing to lose. They thought: ‘Well, fine enough, we might as well try to destroy the career’.”

His Denmark team-mate Simon Kjaer insists San Marino players were attempting to go “after” the Man Utd striker’s “knees” during the match.

“I said in the end that it is a clear red card against [Rasmus] Højlund, because it is 100 percent deliberate – and I think that there has been a situation with Neymar,” Kjaer told TV2.

“Exactly the same when he gets a knee in the spine, where he actually breaks his back. It’s dangerous, and they are right next to it. After all, I told him [the referee] right on the pitch that now they are going after his knees after the situation down there.

“I also said to the referee ‘do you want me to translate now?'”

But San Marino star Tosi insists Hojlund is lying that he and his team-mates were attempting to injure the former Atalanta striker.

“That’s not true,” Tosi told reporters when asked about Hojlund’s claims.

“We only told him that he was not behaving properly. What he did was not necessary. He is a very strong striker, but he was not fair at all.

“I haven’t lost respect for him completely, but we expected better behaviour. His behaviour when celebrating was unacceptable.”