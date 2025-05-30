Man Utd duo told to leave for ‘sake of careers’ while new signing ‘won’t be enough’ for Amorim

Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount have been urged to leave Old Trafford.

Man Utd duo Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount need to leave Old Trafford this summer to rescue their careers, according to ex-Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

Ruben Amorim’s side have had a nightmare season with the current Red Devils squad going down as the worst Man Utd outfit in the Premier League era.

Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag in November, failed to improve performances and results with Man Utd ending the campaign in 15th position.

Many of their players have come under fire as the Red Devils underperformed with Hojlund only managing to scored four Premier League goals despite starting most matches.

Mount, who signed from Chelsea for £55m in 2023, has been sidelined for much of the season with the England international making 31 league appearances in the last two campaigns.

And now former Man Utd defender Parker reckons Hojlund and Mount should leave in the summer for the good of their career and the Red Devils.

Parker told Betano: “Rasmus Hojlund has to leave Manchester United for the sake of his own career. He needs a change of environment. Old Trafford chiefs will have to think about moving on Mason Mount too, he’s not athletic enough.

“Ruben Amorim needs someone to play behind the centre forward, Man Utd have no player who runs beyond and that’s one of the things that might have helped Hojlund if he had someone who’d run to create more space for him.

“If you look at the starting XI for the Europa League final, 70% or 80% could be going. The current group of players proved they couldn’t cut it. If the players haven’t got it, in their heart and in their heads, you can’t change that. If you look at last season, Man Utd shouldn’t be anywhere near that level again in my lifetime.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Man Utd will “formally” sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha next week.

Romano wrote on X: ‘No doubt since Sunday night: Matheus Cunha will be Manchester United player from Wolves for £62.5m release clause paid in installments.

‘Verbal agreement done on Sunday and to be formally signed next week, as always planned.

‘Here we go, confirmed. ✅’

And Parker has had his say on the imminent signing with Cunha to bring the “arrogance” that Man Utd – who are second in the Premier League’s five-year net spend table – have been missing in recent years.

Parker added: “I like Matheus Cunha. He’ll be the most natural athlete at Manchester United because they haven’t got any athletes. He’s willing to run behind people, he’s quite quick and he plays with an arrogance because he believes in his ability.

“Manchester United haven’t got those types of players at the moment. They’ve got some players with arrogance, but it’s the wrong kind of arrogance.

“Cunha is going to make a difference, but he’s only one player, that’s not enough. Signing him won’t be enough. There’ll be a lot of disillusioned fans if there’s no movement and if they go into their first preseason game without new players.”

