Rasmus Hojlund says he has learned to “filter out the stories” having read a “nonsense” claim about his relationship with his Manchester United teammates.

Hojlund joined United for £72m from Atalanta last summer and scored 16 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign, though he did struggle with a couple of barren spells.

Man Utd ‘reluctance’ a load of ‘nonsense’

His lack of goals and opportunities to score them led to a report which claimed his teammates were ‘unconvinced’ by the Denmark international’s ability and were therefore ‘reluctant’ to pass to him, instead ‘seeking alternative options in the final third’.

But Hojlund has rubbished the report, claiming he’s learned to “sort through” such articles as the majority aren’t true.

Hojlund told Danish Publication Tipsbladet last week: “I do not understand such an article.

“I feel like I get the ball if I’m in the right positions. I would have liked to get the ball a bit more sometimes, but that’s just not always possible.

“This is, again, an example of something I have to shut out because it’s just a lot of noise.”

“You have to filter out the stories because 90-95 per cent of them are nonsense. I had to learn to sort through them, because there’s not much else I can do other than put them on ice.”

‘I have found my rhythm’

On how his first season at United has gone, Hojlund continued: “It took me some time to get started in the Premier League, but I think I have come on really well since then. I feel I have found my rhythm.

“It was frustrating leading up to my first goal in the Premier League because I felt there was a lot of focus on it and more energy could have been spent on the fact that I was top scorer in the Champions League [at the time].

“But, of course, I agree it is not very impressive to go 14 Premier League games without scoring your first goal, but I felt I had some bad luck in the league games. Fortunately, it got better.

“When I scored against Aston Villa, I felt like the curse had been lifted a bit. It was a good day because I scored my first goal and we beat a really good team.”