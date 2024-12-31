Man Utd: ‘Overpriced and overpromoted’ Red Devils star ‘berated’ by Amorim vs Newcastle

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim was seen berating Rasmus Hojlund during the Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.

Amorim’s side were second best for most of the match with goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton securing the three points for the Magpies.

The result sees Man Utd remain 14th in the Premier League table with Ipswich Town’s win over Chelsea on Monday seeing the Red Devils just seven points off the relegation zone.

Amorim has struggled to get what he wants out of his Man Utd squad with only Amad Diallo and a few others that have taken to the Portuguese head coach’s tactics, philosophy and style of play.

One player who continues to struggle at Old Trafford under the new manager is Hojlund with the Denmark international scoring just two Premier League goals this term.

And Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst insists that Amorim was seen ‘berating’ Hojlund earlier in the match against Newcastle.

Luckhurst wrote: ‘Amorim berated Hojlund after seven minutes for not pushing up high enough. If Hojlund had done a cursory amount of research, he would have known what Amorim demands from his striker. Overpriced and overpromoted, Hojlund was fortunate to start.’

Amorim insists Man Utd are going through “one of the worst moments in the history of our club” after the defeat against Newcastle.

The Man Utd boss told reporters: “It’s really hard. It’s one of the worst moments in the history of our club. You have to accept another loss in front of our supporters and Newcastle were better.

“We suffer two goals and, in this moment, it’s hard to turn around the result. It’s a very difficult moment for everyone, so we have to continue to do our job. There is no other way.”

When asked what went wrong, Amorim added: “It was really difficult. They started the game very well and we [conceded] a goal, really nervous. Then the second goal, really early in the game. It was really hard for us.

“They were better than us. Even during all the game, they controlled. We were better in the second half but that was because my players tried, really tried. But they are, like I said, better than us and they won the game.”

Put to him that confidence in the Man Utd squad seemed low: “Yeah and you can feel it in every single day but that is a bad thing, of course, but it’s a good thing they are feeling like that. We have to understand we’re in a very difficult moment.

“It’s really hard for them, sometimes, on the pitch, to have these losses but we have to continue. There is no other way. We have to work hard and prepare for the next games.”