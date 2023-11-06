Club legend claims Man Utd ‘not the right club’ for fan favourite who ‘sticks out like a sore thumb’

Manchester United are “not the right club” for Rasmus Hojlund at this moment in time, according to former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

Erik ten Hag signed the Denmark international in the summer transfer window in a deal worth around £72m from Serie A side Atalanta with the net spend at Man Utd the fourth highest in the Premier League in 2023.

But Hojlund – who has scored three goals in three Champions League matches – is still waiting for his first Premier League goal with Man Utd struggling to hit the back of the net in the English top flight.

Man Utd have only scored 12 goals in 11 Premier League matches and currently sit eighth in the table after a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Despite his lack of Premier League goals, 20-year-old Hojlund has become somewhat of a fan favourite at Old Trafford with the striker giving maximum effort in each fixture.

His work ethic is such that Parker thinks the Man Utd striker is currently “sticking out like a sore thumb” in Ten Hag’s team.

Parker told SpilXperten: “I know the fans are very happy with Rasmus Højlund at this moment in time. Yes, of course, they would like to see some goals in the Premier League, but given Manchester United’s situation right now, the work ethic is the most important thing. He is working so hard.

“He is a very good centre forward, I can see that with the way he holds the ball in the build up play, and especially the run he makes. He is sticking out like a sore thumb.”

And former Man Utd defender Parker thinks the Red Devils could be the “wrong club” to aid his development with the Dane arriving at Old Trafford at the wrong time.

Parker added: “The fans really like him and I would say he has the potential to become a fan favourite. He has this honesty about him, which is a rarity in modern football.

“There is definitely a lot to build on, also keeping his age in mind, even though we have to ask the questions… Is Manchester United the right club for him at this moment in time? No, it is not. Is he being coached by the right manager? Yes, I think he is. Did he arrive at Manchester United at the wrong time? Yes, he did. 100%.”

