Man Utd star ‘placed on transfer list’ as Red Devils launch ‘mega offer’ for Serie A duo

Man Utd have reportedly put one player on the transfer list and made a huge bid to bring two players to Old Trafford from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League with Man Utd in 15th position ahead of their clash against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Man Utd have lost 15 of the 33 league matches they’ve played this season and will go down as the worst Red Devils side to have played in the Premier League era.

Scoring goals has been a big issue for Man Utd in the Premier League this term with only four sides scoring fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s team.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund – who went through a 21-match goalless streak earlier this season and is currently six games without a goal – have taken the brunt of the criticism for a lack of goals this term.

The duo have scored just three Premier League goals each and there are rumours that both players are at risk of being sold by Man Utd in the summer.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have ‘definitively decided to place Rasmus Hojlund on the transfer list’ with the Denmark international attracting interest from a number of Serie A clubs.

Although a deal to sign Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is far from done, their serious interest in the forward points to the fact that Man Utd are looking to tie up a deal for another striker in the summer.

That could severely hamper Hojlund’s time on the field with the Dane already competing against Zirkzee and other for playing time.

And Man Utd also have their eyes on improving other parts of their side in the summer with a new centre-back and right-back also on their agenda.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Rashford for Watkins, Garnacho for Osimhen among five swap deals to save INEOS a fortune

👉 Amorim starter ‘open to leaving’ Man Utd as ‘major discussions begin’ with one club

👉 Man Utd ‘offered’ ex-Fulham star as agents ‘set up’ double deal with top-class striker



Italian website Inter Live are claiming that Man Utd are ‘preparing a mega offer’ of €100m for Denzel Dumfries and German centre-back Yann Bisseck.

The report claims:

‘Manchester United, which is preparing to start yet another technical revolution, is preparing a mega offer of 100 million in total for the two players: 40 for the Dutchman, 60 for the Teutonic. Marotta is preparing to seriously evaluate everything…’

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha has insisted that the Red Devils have been the most disappointing side in the Premier League this season, while Mason Mount has been the most disappointing player.

Saha said: “The team that I watch the most is Man United. So for me, it’s going to be Mason Mount, because he has been injured all year. You know, I’m sure he is working hard, but it’s difficult.

“There were a lot of hopes and it didn’t work out for him. Looking at the other teams, United are so disappointing, to be that far down the table. It’s worse than Tottenham. Even if Spurs finish bottom, I still think United will have had a worse season.”