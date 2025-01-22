Man Utd star slammed for being ‘completely hopeless again’ as he looked like a ‘boy among men’

Former Man Utd player John Sivebaek has claimed that Rasmus Hojlund was “completely hopeless again” against Southampton last week.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta for around £72m with the Denmark international scoring 16 goals in 43 matches in his first season at Old Trafford.

His goal return was not bad for a 21-year-old in his first season but more has been expected of the Dane this term with Man Utd struggling to score in the Premier League.

Only five Premier League clubs have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this campaign and Hojlund has managed to contribute just two goals in 17 Premier League appearances this term.

Joshua Zirkzee has also come in for plenty of criticism after signing from Bologna in the summer and there are rumours that Man Utd will look to bring in another striker into the club in January.

Zirkzee was rewarded with a start in their 3-1 loss to Brighton after proving effective off the bench as Man Utd beat Southampton 3-1 a few days before.

Hojlund was widely slammed for his display against Southampton and ex-Man Utd player Sivebaek branded his compatriot as “completely hopeless again” in the win over the Saints.

Sivebaek told Ekstra Bladet: “Should never have started [against Southampton] and apart from one good move where he set up Garnacho, he was completely hopeless again. A boy among men.

“He’s struggling. But it’s also very difficult for such a young guy. There are high expectations for him to be the new Haaland, and that’s a lot of expectations at such a young age.

“He’s playing in a team that doesn’t work, and you can’t blame him for underperforming. However, I think he works really hard for it.”

As a former Man Utd player, Sivebaek finds the Premier League’s current situation “painful” to watch with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the league table.

On the state of affairs at Old Trafford, ex-Denmark international Sivebaek added: “It is painful to look at as a former United player with the results they are making at the moment. We have been well used to it, and it is difficult to come after Sir Alex. He just won everything, and that’s hard to live up to.

“But the crisis is big. It is because everyone expects more from Manchester United. They must be at the top, also considering the money that is spent on players.”