Liam Delap has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to reports, Manchester United hold a key advantage over Chelsea in the race to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

The Red Devils are crying out for at least one new striker as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been criticised for their performances this season.

Man Utd have been woeful this season as they sit 16th in the Premier League table with two games of the 2024/25 campaign remaining.

Ruben Amorim has struggled since replacing Erik ten Hag as United’s squad is not suited to his 3-4-3 formation and his attacking department seriously needs reinforcements.

United have only scored 27 open play goals in 36 Premier League matches and they are linked with several potential signings ahead of the summer.

Delap is being heavily linked with Man Utd as he’s enjoyed a breakout season following his move to Ipswich Town from Man City for around £20m last summer.

The England U21 international has shone in a struggling side and has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season.

Delap has a relegation release clause worth £30m in his Ipswich contract that Premier League rivals are keen to take advantage of.

A report from talkSPORT claims Delap is ‘close to a decision’ and he is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Man Utd.

Delap’s stance is reportedly based on him being ‘keen on a return to the North East’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more details on X, claiming a win against Spurs in the Europa League would given them another advantage.

Jacobs said: “Manchester United are optimistic of signing Liam Delap if they win the #UEL.

“United and Chelsea are currently the two leading Premier League clubs considering triggering Liam Delap’s £30m clause, which is active now Ipswich are relegated.

“Delap is waiting to see who gets what at the end of the season, but #MUFC have made a strong pitch already. He is the number one striker target, and United have the financial means to sign both Delap and Matheus Cunha early in the window if they can reach an agreement with both players.

“Chelsea have a number of striker options with Delap well-known to Enzo Maresca and #CFC’s recruitment team.

“Delap wants to make a decision before he leaves for the Under-21 European Championship.”