Man Utd hold ‘strong interest’ in upcoming Serie A star but face stiff competition for his signature

Manchester United are said to have a ‘strong interest’ in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini as Erik ten Hag’s side considers making a move in 2024.

The 19-year-old defender is one of the most promising players in Europe and several top sides have already registered an interest.

Along with Man Utd, Liverpool have also been sniffing around Scalvini as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his defensive options.

The defender is under contract at Atalanta until 2027 and so the Italian club is in a strong position to negotiate with Europe’s top clubs.

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Scalvini is a target for Man Utd along with the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Inter.

The journalist explained in his column for TuttoMercatoWeb that the Red Devils hold a ‘strong interest’ interest in the 19-year-old defender.

It’s no secret that Man Utd tried to offload Harry Maguire in the summer and someone like Scalvini would be a worthy long-term replacement for the England international.

Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on Scalvini and claimed that two unnamed Premier League clubs are sniffing around the youngster.

“Many of you have been asking me about Italian talents and today I wanted to mention Giorgio Scalvini,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel.

“He is one of the most talented centre-backs in Italy, [and he is] always doing great for Atalanta and he can play in a three at the back or a four at the back.

“What I can tell you is that important clubs around Europe are sending their scouts to keep an eye on Scalvini. From what I’m hearing, two important English clubs were in attendance [for Atalanta matches] in the past three or four weeks to keep an eye on Scalvini.

“At the moment I’m not allowed to share the names of the clubs, but I will keep you posted about that very soon. For Scalvini there is a lot of interest.

“He is considered as one of the most talented Italian players at the moment, doing great for Atalanta, and so keep an eye on him because Premier League clubs are moving around.”

Scalvini has started the new campaign well for Atalanta as he has started in seven of their eight league matches so far.

The Red Devils will no doubt continue to monitor his situation and they could be tempted to submit a bid for the teenager in January.

