Man Utd hold ‘talks’ over deals for £90m Premier League strike duo as ‘plausible’ fee emerges

Man Utd have held ‘talks’ over deals to sign Premier League duo Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window as they look to help take the goalscoring burden away from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Hojlund and Rashford scored just 17 Premier League goals between them last campaign and Man Utd are on the verge of giving them support next season with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his transfer show on Tuesday that “the ‘Here we go’ is really imminent” for Bologna forward Zirkzee with Man Utd ready to pay his €40m release clause.

But Man Utd have also held ‘talks’ over potential moves for another attackers this summer with Brentford’s Toney and Everton’s Calvert-Lewin possible targets this summer.

A report in The Athletic said:

‘Internally, talks have taken place about Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who each have one year remaining on their contracts. Both have indicated they will not be signing fresh terms at their clubs and are looking to move. ‘Brentford are thought to want £60m for Toney, 28, but some believe they might accept a figure closer to £40m. Everton’s financial situation means they are open to selling Calvert-Lewin, 27, this summer rather than risk him leaving for free in 2025. A deal around the £30m mark is viewed as plausible. ‘Calvert-Lewin’s injury record is a consideration, but United figures have noted he featured in 38 games last season, playing 18 more minutes than Hojlund in the Premier League overall, and scored seven goals.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd eye shock move for £50m Chelsea star with his future ‘uncertain under Maresca’

👉 £35m sale to fund fresh Man Utd bid for Branthwaite after Everton ‘reject’ £50m offer

👉 Man Utd launch fresh bids for two players as INEOS target game-changing quadruple deal



On the progress Man Utd are making on deals for Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, The Athletic added: