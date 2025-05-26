Bryan Mbeumo and Nelson Semedo have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd are making moves for two more Premier League stars after closing in on a deal for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season under Ruben Amorim – who replaced Erik ten Hag in November – with Man Utd finishing the campaign 15th in the Premier League after the final day of action.

Amorim’s side had the opportunity last Wednesday to put an awful campaign behind them by winning the Europa League but Tottenham beat them 1-0 to pile more misery and pressure on the Man Utd boss.

Despite beating Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday, only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for lots of criticism.

The two strikers have only scored seven goals between them in the Premier League this season and now the Red Devils are looking for a new attacking options in the summer.

Man Utd are making new attacking additions one of their biggest priorities this campaign with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo emerging as a target.

TalkSPORT claim that Man Utd ‘have held talks’ with the Cameroon international, who has contributed an amazing 20 goals and seven assists from the right-hand side of attack.

Because Mbeumo has one year left on his contract, the Bees ‘know they may reluctantly have to part ways with the player to avoid losing him on a free transfer’.

And now Man Utd are ‘ready to test their resolve’ as they look to back Amorim next season with Mbeumo valued at around £50m by Brentford.

Bees boss Thomas Frank recently admitted that they could have to lose Mbeumo this summer, he said: “I can definitely understand the interest in him.

“There should be interest in him. He is at his best age, he has scored 20 goals. I would like to keep him, but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price.”

One attacker who will almost definitely be joining Man Utd is Cunha with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving the deal his ‘Here we go’ confirmation.

Romano wrote on X: “Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved.

“Cunha will sign deal until June 2030 with option until 2031. Wolves to receive £62.5m clause value in installments. Formal steps/contracts to be checked next week.”

And Football Transfers insists that Man Utd now want a ‘second Wolves star’ with the Red Devils ‘eager to secure another major arrival from their Premier League rivals’.

Man Utd ‘have shown interest in bringing Nelson Semedo to Old Trafford this summer’ as he becomes a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

Talks over Cunha’s imminent arrival have ‘opened the door to considering Semedo as a potential addition’ and the Portuguese full-back is ‘expected to depart Wolves despite being offered a four-year contract extension.’