Man Utd ‘hold talks’ with former Barcelona boss as insider reveals Ten Hag is ‘one match’ from sack

Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have held talks with former Barcelona boss Xavi as Erik ten Hag is increasingly close to being sacked at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with Ten Hag’s side currently 12th after eight matches.

Man Utd have won just three of those eight games and that has piled pressure on the Dutchman to turn around their fortunes.

Ten Hag’s side did win their first match back after the international break in a 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday, which slightly eased the heat on the Man Utd boss.

But now the Daily Mail claim that the Man Utd hierarchy have been holding talks with former Barcelona boss Xavi as they line up a replacement for Ten Hag.

The Daily Mail reports:

‘Mail Sport understands that intermediaries have made contact with the former Barcelona star twice in the last few months. ‘A four-man delegation led by chief executive Omar Berrada flew out to Barcelona last Thursday, although United sources say that a number of high-level meetings have taken place in the Catalan capital recently because co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been there to support Ineos Britannia sailing team in their battle with New Zealand for the America’s Cup. ‘But it has also fuelled speculation that Xavi could be a contender if Ten Hag is axed after two-and-half years in charge. ‘Ten Hag’s assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy would be an obvious short-term replacement – and Xavi has also made it clear that he doesn’t want to coach in Spain again. ‘United sources maintain that Ten Hag remains their manager and the club have no plans to make a change as he prepares to face Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday. ‘United declined to comment on Tuesday, saying they refuse to engage in speculation over the manager’s future ‘

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that Ten Hag is “always one defeat away” from being sacked.

Brown told Football Insider: “Just winning a few games won’t be enough and he’ll know that.

“You can win three games on the bounce, but one shock defeat and that pressure will be back.

“Every time you lose a game at Manchester United, you’re under the kosh. That’s always been the case. You’re always one defeat away.

“So it’s good to win games, and he needs to win games, that’s the only way he’ll be able to keep his job, but even that might not be enough.

“They’ve got a good run of games coming up, but that only increases the pressure.

“We’ve been in this position before where they get all three points from a game and look like they can push on, but then they lose again.

“All it takes is one loss for the crowd to turn and all of a sudden a decision has to be made.”