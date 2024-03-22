Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong had a ‘secret meeting’ with Bayern Munich amidst links to Manchester United, according to reports.

Frimpong has been outstanding under Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso this term, providing a ridiculous 22 goal contributions in 33 appearances from wing-back.

‘Man Utd prepare for poker game with Bayern’

He is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in world football this summer, with a £34million release clause in his contract becoming active.

A host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Dutch international.

However, whenever a Bundesliga player not already playing for them is performing well, Bayern are interested.

The Bavarians’ interest has been confirmed by German transfer expert Christian Falk, who says there will be a transfer ‘poker game’ between the Bundesliga giants and Manchester United this summer.

Falk states that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is eager to sign his compatriot but is behind in the race after Bayern officials held a ‘secret meeting’ with Frimpong.

‘Manchester United has to prepare for a poker game with FC Bayern,’ Falk said in his CaughtOffside column. ‘The Munich team is specifically interested in Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Erik ten Hag also wants to bring his compatriot to Manchester United. The right-back has a release clause of €40m. ‘I heard that Frimpong could imagine a move to Munich. Because: There was already a secret meeting with the player in a Cologne hotel in the past. At that time, Frimpong would have agreed to a change. However, Bayern opted for Noussair Mazraoui at the time because the player from Ajax Amsterdam was available for free.’

Mourinho to Bayern?

Falk also provided an update on Bayern’s managerial search, with the aforementioned Alonso believed to be their top target.

The journalist did mention that the Bavarian outfit are keeping their options open and also have an interest in Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, as well as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, who are both currently out of work.

‘In Munich, the fans continue to hope that [sporting director Max] Eberl will try out Jürgen Klopp after all,’ Falk claimed. ‘Bayern needs a successor for Thomas Tuchel, who will leave early in the summer. ‘Eberl says there are more than four candidates on his list. Xabi Alonso is known and is the preferred candidate. ‘But: He also didn’t rule out Roberto de Zerbi from Brighton and José Mourinho. The name de Zerbi is certainly hotter at the moment than Mourinho. Antonio Conte, who has been out of management since 2023 following his departure from Tottenham, is also on Bayern’s list.’

