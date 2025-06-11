Manchester United have learned that a Championship target will be ‘allowed’ to embark on a fresh journey, and the Red Devils will find out the exact details after the under-21 European Championship.

United have largely looked to recruit from big leagues of late. Last season, they signed players from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Arsenal, as well as some lesser sides from top-five leagues.

So far this summer, they have made one signing: Matheus Cunha from fellow Premier League side Wolves.

However, they have long been linked with Championship asset Hayden Hackney, who scored five goals and assisted three more for Middlesbrough last season.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Hackney will be ‘allowed to embark on a fresh challenge’ after his club missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

That has given United ‘hope’ of being able to lure the midfielder in. Indeed, they are ‘toying with the idea’ of ‘diving into the Championship’ for reinforcements, such as the Middlesbrough man.

The report states, though, that there is ‘stiff competition’ and that Ruben Amorim and Co will have to wait under after the under-21 Euros to find out Hackney’s price tag.

A good tournament could ramp it up, as the star could have more eyes on him, who may be willing to pay decent sums to ensure he lands with them.

It’s not clear which other clubs could give United competition, but Middlesbrough are ‘desperate to hold out for the best possible deal’ after discovering the Red Devils are not the only side in contention.

England kick off their U21 Euros competition against Czechia, before playing Slovenia and then Germany in the groups, hoping to make it to the knockouts.

Hackney will feature alongside some players who already represent big clubs. Fellow midfielder Jobe Bellingham has already made a big move to Borussia Dortmund this summer, while Liverpool men Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott are all in the squad.

As are the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Archie Gray and James McAtee. If Hackney manages to have a standout tournament alongside the aforementioned big-club players, he’ll surely be worthy of a somewhat sizeable price tag.

If that is the case, and he has outshone some of his team-mates, United and Co might be happy to pay a big fee, knowing Hackney could become a quality asset.

