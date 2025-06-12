Manchester United will have to wait for a European giant to spring into action in the ‘latter stages’ of the summer transfer window for a sale, so hopes of it being a ‘quick-fire’ on have been dashed.

United could let a number of forwards go this summer. Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all being linked with exits.

Three of those players were out on loan last season, and though Aston Villa have the option to make Rashford’s loan permanent for £40million, it looks increasingly likely they will swerve that chance.

The winger has looked most likely to head to Barcelona, as he wants to go there, and the LaLiga giants are said to be eager to sign him.

However, if United wanted the deal done quickly so they can receive £40million, they might be out of luck.

GIVEMESPORT reports the club’s hopes of getting Rashford off the books in ‘quick-fire fashion’ have been dealt a blow, as Barca are only planning to enter discussions ‘in the latter stages’ of the summer window.

What’s more, United might not even receive a fee if they go down the Barca route, as they would reportedly ‘prefer to only pursue a loan deal’ if they are able to do business.

It’s said that the Red Devils are ‘desperately searching for a buyer’ for Rashford, so there’s a chance that they do manage to receive a fee for the forward at some point soon.

But if they cannot do so, Barca are prepared to play the waiting game, and there’s a chance they are the only viable location for Rashford by the time the window starts drawing to a close.

That would be less than ideal for United, as it would mean they would not get a big contract off the books permanently, and they’d not receive a fee that they could put towards a replacement player.

They will hope that they can raise funds elsewhere, but they are also desperately searching for a buyer for Antony, and it seems there’s a chance he once again heads out on loan, with Real Betis keen to sign him on loan with an option to buy, meaning there’s no guarantee of payment at all, and if there is, it will come in a year’s time.

