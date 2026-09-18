Howe reaches decision on replacing Carrick at Man Utd with INEOS ‘prepared to act’

Eddie Howe has been linked with a return to management at Man Utd.

Former Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is ‘willing to take charge’ at Man Utd if ‘formally approached’ by the decision-makers at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had a very mixed start to the new season with two defeats, a win and a draw in the Premier League, while they won their only Champions League match against Sabah 4-0 last week.

But the pressure really ramped up on Michael Carrick this week after Man Utd threw away a two-goal lead to lose at home to Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

There have been question marks over whether Carrick has been supported enough by INEOS with Man Utd rebuilding their midfield over the summer.

Man Utd brought in Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos but there were expectations from many supporters of more reinforcements, including a potential new left-back and another attacker.

There have already been reports linking former Chelsea and Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte with the Man Utd job if the Red Devils decide to sack Carrick.

READ: Man Utd ‘weak, flim-flam, charity shop’ summer leaves Carrick ‘irrelevant’

And now a well-known X account with over 750k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ insists that ex-Newcastle boss Howe is ready to take over from Carrick if he receives a formal approach from Man Utd.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Manchester United prepared to act if poor form continues; Eddie Howe understood to be open to approach Manchester United’s owners are prepared to make an immediate change in the dugout should the club’s current form persist, according to sources.

‘It is understood that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would be willing to take charge at Old Trafford if formally approached. The United hierarchy is not expected to delay if results fail to improve #mufc.’

Are Man Utd looking at who they can ‘tap up’ for the job?

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Man Utd have already looked at who they can “tap up” to replace Carrick in the Old Trafford hotseat.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “If this carries on, if they lose away at Fulham at the weekend… it’s the three-week international break.

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“If you’re Manchester United, are you starting to look at who we can tap up? Who can we speak to?

“If this carries on for another four or five games, maybe they make a change. But at the moment he’s still got his job for sure.”

On watching Man Utd against Brighton, Agbonlahor continued: “Defensively so poor, so open.

“That’s one of the worst defensive performances I’ve seen in years.

“They looked like they give up. Just no desire. [Joshua] Zirkzee, it was like he was frustrated he hasn’t got his move away from Manchester United, didn’t seem bothered. I’m watching them like: Where’s your heart? Where’s your desire?”

He added: “They’re too easy to score against, Manchester United, and I don’t know their style of play.”

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