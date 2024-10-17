Man Utd: Howe ‘stance’ on replacing Ten Hag surfaces amid Newcastle ‘concern’, new sack timeline

A report has revealed Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe’s ‘stance’ on replacing Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag amid increasing sack speculation.

Howe is arguably the best English manager in the Premier League at the moment and has played a vital role in Newcastle United‘s rise post-takeover.

The Magpies boss was under pressure last season as his side struggled amid an injury crisis. However, he was under less scrutiny heading into the summer as they ended the campaign strongly to finish seventh in the Premier League.

The last few months have been frustrating for Howe as Newcastle missed out on several top targets in the summer transfer window.

The Englishman also had a highly reported fallout with Newcastle’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell and it has been suggested that this could lead to him leaving the club.

Ten Hag’s long-term future is also in doubt as the Dutchman is the current favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Man Utd boss was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as they struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Ten Hag kept his job after winning the FA Cup, but Man Utd have also won two of their opening seven Premier League games this season. They have also drawn their first two Europa League matches.

A report from our pals over at TEAMtalk claims Howe is to ‘consider replacing’ Ten Hag, who is facing ‘decisive games’ against Brentford and Fenerbahce after the international break and these ‘could determine whether he is fired’.

The report claims ‘Howe would give serious consideration to joining Manchester United if an approach is made’, but Newcastle ‘do not expect to lose him’ and INEOS are also ‘eyeing’ another manager.