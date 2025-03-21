A new report claims Ayden Heaven’s injury is ‘not thought to be serious’ after the Manchester United youngster was forced off against Leicester City.

Heaven joined Man Utd from Premier League rivals Arsenal during the winter transfer window for around £1m.

The Red Devils appear to have got themselves a bargain as the 18-year-old has already made three senior appearances before his new club as he impressed before the international break.

Earlier this month, United head coach Ruben Amorim revealed what he “really likes” about the talented teenager.

“If he continues like that he is going to play,” Amorim said.

“Of course he is young and he didn’t play much this season, maybe only 45 minutes for the Under-21s, then a few minutes here and now a full game.

“I really like his confidence. I like his pace, I think he is good in defending the box and I think he is quite complete.

“But he has a lot of work to do in the Premier League. We will face a different kind of player and he will be tested in a different kind of way, so we are trying to manage all of this because he is still really young.”

Man Utd and Heaven were dealt a potential blow before the international break as the centre-back was stretched off during his side’s 3-0 win against Leicester City.

Post-match, Amorim said: “It’s hard to know because we have to evaluate during the week.”

“Even when he was on the ground he cannot speak and doesn’t know to explain what he’s feeling because he’s so young.

“He already played well against Arsenal and Real Sociedad. Today for me was the most difficult game for him because we expect him to relax a bit, but he was so focused.”

Heaven subsequently added: “Thank you guys for all the support! I have read all your messages, and I’m doing really well and recovering fast.”

Now, a report from Manchester Evening News claims Heaven’s injury is not as severe as first feared.