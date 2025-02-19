‘Huge financial blow’ for Man Utd as £18.2m-a-year star inflicts ‘scandalous’ transfer twist

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro has inflicted a “huge blow” to the Red Devils financially after admitting he wants to see out his contract at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been having a season to forget in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 15th in the Premier League table after 25 matches.

Man Utd have failed to improve under Amorim with the Red Devils only winning four of their 14 Premier League games under the Portuguese head coach.

The Man Utd board could only provide Amorim with one new signing in the January transfer window with Patrick Dorgu arriving from Lecce.

Amorim needs new players in to suit the playing style he is trying to implement at Old Trafford but Man Utd are currently running close to their Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) limit.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been on a huge cost-cutting exercise around the club after purchasing 27.7 per cent of the Red Devils a year ago.

And in another blow to their potential summer rebuild, Casemiro confirmed earlier this week that he wants to remain at Man Utd for the rest of his contract, despite interest from elsewhere.

“I have to keep doing what I’m doing, with a lot of respect, and good behaviour,” Casemiro told Diario AS on Monday.

“Of course, I’d like to play more. I don’t know any player who doesn’t want to play. And I want to help the club at this time. I face things with respect for my teammates and the staff, and above all, respect for United.

“I have a year and a half left on my contract, and I’d like to see it out here in Manchester. I’m comfortable here, and my family is too. They’ve adapted, we speak English. I’m very grateful to the fans and the club. I’m happy at the club. Happy on the bench? Of course not, that’s something else.”

Casemiro earns £350k a week or £18.2m a year and former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists the Brazilian’s recent comments are a “huge blow to them financially”.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s scandalous that people rubber-stamped his arrival in the first place. Not just him, but deals for the likes of Antony as well where they club have spent ridiculous money on players who have failed to make a difference.

“It’s going to be a huge blow to them financially, when you look at the money he’s being paid. I’m astounded that the owners can get away with what they’ve done.

“Those people who have lost their jobs, they’re good people, but they’ve been let go as a result of clear mismanagement at the very top.

“They make all these cuts and budget changes and price rises, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to they money they’re spending on players and wages.

“So when you see a decision like this, Casemiro wanting to stay and see out his contract, it’s madness.

“You can’t blame the player, either, because of course he’s going to want to get paid silly money when his role in the team is dwindling.

“The problems are all on the owners and the situation they’ve put themselves in.”