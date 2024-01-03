Man Utd to take huge hit over Sancho deal with Dortmund eyeing heavily ‘subsidised’ loan

Man Utd could have to pay as much as two thirds of Jadon Sancho’s wages during his potential loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils first three matches of the Premier League season before being left out of their trip to Arsenal in early September.

Following their 3-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium, Ten Hag insisted Sancho had been omitted from the Man Utd squad over his poor performances in training.

Sancho took to social media to deny his claims and insisted that he’d been made a “scapegoat” for the club’s early-season form.

The Man Utd winger eventually deleted the post but he is still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag and his staff and has subsequently been banned from the first-team training facilities.

With Sancho training away from the rest of the Man Utd first-team squad, it now looks certain that the England international will leave Old Trafford in January on a free transfer.

And transfer experts David Ornstein, Fabrizio Romano and co. announced yesterday that Dortmund are ‘in talks’ with Man Utd over a loan move for Sancho.

Ornstein wrote on X that Dortmund’s “desire to re-sign 23yo winger is firm + there’s optimism a deal can be agreed” but it ‘remains to be seen what proportion of salary Dortmund are willing to cover with talks ongoing’.

But The Times now claim that Man Utd are likely to have to take a huge hit on Sancho’s wages with the Bundesliga side offering ‘to pay only a third of his salary for the duration of the deal’.

The report adds: ‘Dortmund are hopeful that United will agree to a deal that would involve the German club paying £2.6million towards the player’s wages for the next six months. Under the terms of the proposal, United would pay Sancho £5.2 million for the duration of the loan, even though he would not be playing for them.’

It is pointed out that it would not be the first time Man Utd ‘have sanctioned subsidised deals’ and ‘there is an acceptance that they may have to do so again to get rid of Sancho. Whether they accept Dortmund’s low-ball offer remains to be seen, though.’

The Man Utd winger has also been linked to Juventus, Barcelona, Saudi Arabian clubs and West Ham but it now looks like a move back to Dortmund – who the Red Devils signed him from in 2021 for £72m – could be the most likely option.