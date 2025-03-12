Manchester United have been dealt a blow regarding Marcus Rashford as the Aston Villa loanee is ‘set to go for a cut-price fee’ this summer.

Rashford left Man Utd during the winter transfer window to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy in the summer for around £40m.

The England international’s form for United severely declined after he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that Ruben Amorim’s arrival would boost Rashford, but the pair butted heads en route to the forward’s exit in January.

Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd at the end of 2024 and was linked with several European giants before he accepted a move to Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old’s dire form and huge salary proved major stumbling blocks for FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund but Aston Villa took a punt on him after they sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr in one of the month’s most expensive deals.

Rashford has been eased into the fold by head coach Unai Emery but he’s sparkled in flashes, grabbing three assists in his eight appearances.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will sign Rashford permanently this summer, but a report from The Daily Mail has revealed why he’s ‘set to go’ leave Man Utd for a reduced fee.

The report explains:

‘If the cost of rebuilding United’s squad wasn’t steep enough, Confidential understands that the club could bank as little as £20m from selling Marcus Rashford this summer. ‘Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa who are paying a minimum of 75 per cent of his £315,000-a-week wages until June 30 and have an option to buy him in a permanent deal for £40m.’

‘Other clubs could get Rashford for the same price but none of them – including Villa – are likely to match his current salary, which was given to the Wythenshawe-born star at the height of Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in him and has more than three years to run. ‘United would have to give Rashford a pay-off to make up for the drop in wages, which insiders believe would be in the region of £20m – halving the figure they would receive as a transfer fee.’

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given his verdict on Rashford’s January exit, saying: “He’s moved out of Manchester and maybe that’s a good thing for him. I am very pleased he is doing well.

“It’s good to see because he has got tremendous talent, but for whatever reason it wasn’t working in Manchester for the past couple of seasons. But he is a very talented footballer, Rashford.”