Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer £100million for a Newcastle star if they win the Europa League, in a huge transfer move.

United have not been good in essentially any competition but the Europa League this season. They’re 16th in the Premier League, crashed out in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and lost to Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-finals.

That Spurs are the side they will face in the Europa League final – after an admittedly impressive semi-final performance – may not bode well, then, as the north Londoners have also won both Premier League meetings between the clubs this term.

But there is a lot riding on the European triumph. The winners of the competition get north of £10million, and for United, that could go towards a big transfer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, they plan to rival Juventus for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, and will reportedly lodge an offer of £100million for the Italian, provided they win the competition.

It’s believed Tonali is liked by high-ranking officials at United, so pursuit of the midfielder could go ahead if they have the relevant funds.

However, a report from FourFourTwo suggests that the Red Devils’ attention is in fact not on the Newcastle man, and they will instead look at cheaper options in the summer.

It would seem unlikely, anyway, that Tonali would ditch Newcastle for United. Both clubs may have Champions League next season, but upon this season’s evidence – currently third in the Premier League – they’ll be much more competitive in England than 16th-placed United.

The Magpies also won the League Cup this season, proving they can indeed compete for big honours. Champions League qualification is important to Tonali, but with Newcastle third, it seems likely they’ll be there.

“We need to keep pushing because the Champions League is so difficult. Every game matters, every point matters now,” he said recently.

“We need to play game for game. Now we need to work, rest and work for Arsenal. We need to play the same as [against Chelsea]. We need to play to win every game and play the Champions League again next season.”

