According to reports, Manchester United have ‘entered the fray’ as clubs race to sign Brazil international Raphinha from FC Barcelona.

Man Utd have already done some great business this summer, but they are expected to make several more signings before the transfer window closes later this month.

Raphinha to Man Utd?

With the Red Devils short of options in wide areas, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team could enter the market for a new winger and Raphinha is a potential option.

The 27-year-old previously shone in the Premier League as he grabbed 14 goal involvements for Leeds United during his relegation season in 2021/22.

Raphinha was linked with Arsenal and Chelsea during the 2022 summer window, but Barcelona secured his services for around £50m plus add-ons.

The talented winger has impressed in recent seasons, but it’s being widely reported that Barcelona are open to letting him leave as they are keen to sign Atletico Bilbao standout Nico Williams, who shone for Spain at Euro 2024.

The Saudi Pro League has been mooted as a possible destination for Raphinha, but Newcastle United are reportedly ‘obsessed’ with the winger and one of their priorities is to sign a new right-winger.

However, a report in Spain claims Man Utd have ‘entered the fray’ and are ‘considering signing’ Raphinha this summer.

‘The English team is close to transferring Antony and would look favourably on the departure of Jadon Sancho, so they are looking for an effective player on the wing. And the one who is most liked is Raphinha. ‘Raphinha does not want to leave. He has already said this to the board and the sporting department. He did not want to leave at the beginning of the summer and warned that from 1st August it would be even more impossible. But Barça needs that sale and Deco will have to do his job. ‘He might not get any minutes if Barça signs another winger in this market. Raphinha would have a tough time with Lamine Yamal, the new winger, and Dani Olmo, although the Brazilian argues that the same thing always happens but he ends up playing. ‘Whatever the case, Barça is clear that if United presents an official offer of more than 60 million euros, the sale is obligatory.’

It’s also been reported that Man Utd could make a late move for a new striker this summer and 19-year-old Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson is a potential target.

Another report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘preparing a huge offer’ to sign the teenager before this transfer window closes.