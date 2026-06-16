According to reports, Manchester United have made a ‘huge offer’ for West Ham star Crysencio Summerville after David Ornstein revealed their interest.

Summerville suffered relegation with West Ham at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, but his personal performances have been really strong over recent months.

The flashy winger was one of West Ham’s better performers during the run-in and he netted for the Netherlands with a stunning finish in their opening World Cup group game.

Summerville has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs in recent months, and it is currently hard to see him remaining at West Ham beyond this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Summerville, but Ornstein has revealed that a potential move to Man Utd is now ‘one to watch’.

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Man Utd are currently prioritising a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window, and West Ham standout Matheus Fernandes could be their next addition after Ederson Silva.

But the Red Devils will also look to strengthen in other positions to add more depth to their squad ahead of their Champions League.

The left wing department is one area to strenghten, and Ornstein has informed The Athletic that Summerville to Man Utd could happen if they meet West Ham’s £50m asking price and if Marcus Rashford leaves.

The report claims:

‘One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position. United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.

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‘Much will depend on the future of Marcus Rashford, given that Barcelona did not activate the €30m buy option in his season-long loan (it expired on Monday).’

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Summerville has ‘become a top target’ for Man Utd, who have now ‘made a huge offer’ for the West Ham star.

The report claims the Red Devils are now the ‘frontrunner’ for Summerville.

The report claims:

‘The 24-year-old Dutch winger is expected to leave West Ham following the London club’s relegation to the Championship . Currently with his national team at the World Cup , the winger is one of the main figures in the transfer market . ‘Old Trafford now appears to be the frontrunner to secure his services. The initial offer could be around €60 million , although West Ham hasn’t ruled out demanding a higher amount for one of their most dynamic players.’

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