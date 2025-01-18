Man Utd dealt huge transfer blow as ‘main’ target ‘closes door’ amid ‘most likely’ outcome reveal
According to reports, Manchester United have been dealt a huge transfer blow as ‘main target’ Nuno Mendes has ‘closed the door’ on a potential move.
Head coach Ruben Amorim has implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd and they are expected to be busy in the transfer market this year as the 39-year-old builds his team.
One of his priorities is to sign a new left wing-back. Amorim has been forced to use Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui out of position to fill in with United lacking options.
Man Utd have been linked with several potential options but it’s been claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain defender is their ‘main target’.
Earlier this month, a report claimed Mendes is ‘very keen’ on a reunion with Amorim after they previously worked together at Sporting Lisbon.
Despite this, a new report from L’Equipe claims Mendes has decided to turn down a move to Man Utd as he’s set to extend his PSG contract.
His current deal is due to expire in 2026, but he’s ‘closed the door’ on a transfer as ‘he’s most likely to sign a new contract to extend his stay even further at the Parc des Princes’.
The Red Devils are also looking to sign a new striker and 2024 top scorer in Europe – Viktor Gyokeres – is linked with a move to Man Utd as he’s known to be an admirer of Amorim.
26-year-old Gyokeres has 32 goals and six assists in his 30 appearances this season and is attracting interest from several Premier League sides.
Man Utd are unlikely to move for him this month, but a report from The Independent says they are ‘hopeful’ of landing him in the summer.
The report explains:
‘Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer. Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January.
‘Gyokeres’ form for Sporting has seen him outstrip many other strikers as a target for Europe’s top clubs, with the situation potentially facilitated by a release clause under £100m.
‘United cannot afford that in this window without a series of sales, but Sporting would also prefer to keep the forward for a full season, having already lost their star manager Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford.
‘The clubs have a good relationship, which has fostered a belief that Gyokeres is likelier to move in the summer rather than now. While the Swedish international is naturally keen to take his career to the next level, he would love to work with Amorim again, given the Portuguese is credited with bringing out the best qualities in Gyokeres’ game.
‘There is also the lure of Old Trafford and United as a club, as they embark on a new era. Sources say there is hope from within all of this can stave off other interest, and ensure Gyokeres arrives at the end of the season.’