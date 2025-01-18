According to reports, Manchester United have been dealt a huge transfer blow as ‘main target’ Nuno Mendes has ‘closed the door’ on a potential move.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd and they are expected to be busy in the transfer market this year as the 39-year-old builds his team.

One of his priorities is to sign a new left wing-back. Amorim has been forced to use Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui out of position to fill in with United lacking options.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential options but it’s been claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain defender is their ‘main target’.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Mendes is ‘very keen’ on a reunion with Amorim after they previously worked together at Sporting Lisbon.

Despite this, a new report from L’Equipe claims Mendes has decided to turn down a move to Man Utd as he’s set to extend his PSG contract.

His current deal is due to expire in 2026, but he’s ‘closed the door’ on a transfer as ‘he’s most likely to sign a new contract to extend his stay even further at the Parc des Princes’.

The Red Devils are also looking to sign a new striker and 2024 top scorer in Europe – Viktor Gyokeres – is linked with a move to Man Utd as he’s known to be an admirer of Amorim.

26-year-old Gyokeres has 32 goals and six assists in his 30 appearances this season and is attracting interest from several Premier League sides.

Man Utd are unlikely to move for him this month, but a report from The Independent says they are ‘hopeful’ of landing him in the summer.

