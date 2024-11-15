Man Utd: Ibrahimovic hints at signing ‘fantastic’ star ‘doing well’ as team-mate ‘attracts’ Euro giants

AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that the European giants could sign a “fantastic player” from Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic had a spell at Man Utd towards the end of his playing career. He scored 29 goals in his 53 appearances across all competitions.

The 43-year-old spent a significant portion of his playing career in the Serie A as he had spells at AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

He made 163 appearances for AC Milan across two stints and finished his career with the Serie A giants last year. Since retiring, he has stayed on as he’s become a sporting advisor for the Italian outfit.

AC Milan could raid Man Utd in the coming months as reports in Italy say they are interested in Sweden international Victor Lindelof, who is a compatriot of Ibrahimovic.

The 30-year-old joined Man Utd for around £29m in 2017 and has been impacted by injuries as she’s failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

READ: Man Utd top injury table with 57 Premier League games missed



Lindelof has not started a single Premier League match this season. His long-term future is in doubt as he’s entered the final year of his contract.

Ibrahimovic has responded to the “rumours” linking AC Milan with Lindelof, who is a “fantastic player”.

“There are a lot of rumours going around. That rumour is more because I’m Swedish, and Lindelöf is Swedish. He’s a fantastic player. I think he’s doing well at United,” Ibrahimovic said.

“We have many good players in that position. I don’t know what he wants. I think you have to ask him. If we are there? You never know.”

When asked what he wants, Ibrahimovic added: “We want a lot. And we’re working for it.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘priority’ Harry Kane tipped to ‘return’ for two reasons as INEOS ‘want’ huge ‘coup’

👉 Ruben Amorim picks ‘preferred No.9’ at Man Utd as Alejandro Garnacho ‘sulk’ cause revealed

👉 Man Utd star ‘wants’ transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona after being told to ‘get a job somewhere else’

England international Harry Maguire is another player whose future is in doubt as he has also entered the final year of his contract.

Maguire has been heavily linked with an exit in recent transfer windows, but he’s opted to fight for his place at Man Utd.

The experienced defender has previously proven that he suits a 3-4-3 formation, so the appointment of new head coach Ruben Amorim could help him.

Maguire is still ‘attracting’ interest from elsewhere as a report in Italy claims he is one of the players being looked at by Serie A giants Juventus.

Earlier this month, a report from GiveMeSport claimed Maguire is not interested in leaving Man Utd in January.