Man Utd: Ibrahimovic reveals stance as Milan line up Rashford loan as £365k issue is discussed

AC Milan are lining up a possible loan move for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford before the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.

After making over 400 appearances for the Red Devils, the England international revealed last month that he is “ready for a new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

It came after he was left out of the Man Utd matchday squad for their 2-1 win over arch-rivals Man City in mid-December with Ruben Amorim choosing to omit Rashford from the next two squads too.

However, he returned to the bench on Monday as Man Utd lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the Premier League before again leaving the England international out in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool, which saw the Red Devils climb one place to 13th in the table.

Rashford has been linked with a move to Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs abroad with The Guardian now claiming that the Man Utd forward ‘is being targeted by Milan regarding a potential loan’.

The report adds that the potential deal with Milan is ‘dependent on Manchester United paying a sizeable portion of the forward’s salary of about £365,000 a week’.

The Guardian continues:

‘Whether United are willing to do so is yet to be decided. It is not their preference to provide a considerable percentage of Rashford’s wage, which makes him United’s highest-paid player. But Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who controls football policy, may decide Rashford departing for the rest of the season is in the best interests of all parties, particularly the head coach, Ruben Amorim.’

It is also made clear that Rashford and Amorim have not fallen out but that a similar deal to the one that saw Jadon Sancho leave for Borussia Dortmund last January could be in the offing.

The report claims:

‘Although Amorim and Rashford have not fallen out, Ratcliffe may decide a similar move would help United to sell the England international in the close season, when he will have three years on his contract. Napoli retain an interest in Rashford but it is understood the United hierarchy would be surprised if it was firmed up with a formal offer’

It comes after a report in Italian website Calciomercato claimed yesterday that Rashford’s former team-mate Ibrahimovic – who is now a senior adviser at Milan – ‘leaves a small door open for Marcus Rashford, a difficult path, very, but not completely impossible.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Six Man Utd certainties under Amorim after Liverpool include three exits, key quartet, £45m transfer

👉 Man Utd third-bottom, Forest top of Premier League form table…

👉 I resent Manchester United for being ‘weak’ and ‘softer’ than at Ferguson’s peak

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist insists that he “hopes” Rashford joins PSG in the January transfer window after making it clear he wants to leave.

McCoist told talkSPORT BET: “I really hope that Marcus Rashford’s next club will be PSG. I would be so disappointed if he transferred to the Saudi league or the MLS. He can do that in the years to come. Right now, he should be in the peak of his powers – and it’s not too late for him to reach the top.

“I think Paris would be a good fit for Marcus. There’s a good chance he’d be granted more freedom, and the team would cater to his style of play in comparison to Man Utd. I wouldn’t mind him going to Italy either; there’s a great selection of clubs he can potentially look at. It’ll also give him comfort to see other English players go there and compete in Serie A.”

McCoist added: “Rashford’s next choice of club is of paramount importance in order to progress in his career. He absolutely has to get that decision right – no doubt.

“It’s looks to me that the relationship between Rashford and Manchester United has come to an end. If that’s the case, they should both shake hands amicably and go their separate ways. Then, Rashford must crack on because he owes it to himself and his thousands of fans in order to avoid being remembered as ‘one season wonder’ or only having a good 18-month stint.”