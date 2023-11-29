Man Utd icon ‘in no hurry’ to decide his next move as three options are evaluated

Former Manchester United star David De Gea is reportedly in no rush to decide who his next club will be despite having several options on the table.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been a free agent since his contract at Old Trafford expired in the summer.

Erik ten Hag took the decision to replace De Gea with Andre Onana and the Spanish goalkeeper has been out of contract since.

Despite having several offers on the table, De Gea is seemingly holding out for the right opportunity and Rudy Galetti has confirmed the goalkeeper is happy to take his time over his next move.

The journalist has provided some clarity about De Gea’s future as the links to Saudi Arabia, MLS and La Liga have been rife of late.

“The future of David De Gea is still to be decided,” Galetti told Tribal Football.

“Many clubs are interested in him and at the moment anything can happen for the former Manchester United goalkeeper, currently still a free agent.

“In Saudi Arabia, Al Shabab and Al Nassr are interested in him and there have been some contacts between the Saudi clubs and the goalkeeper’s entourage, but to date there are no advanced negotiations.

“De Gea, in fact, wants to calmly evaluate all the possible offers that will come to him: like the one from MLS, where Inter Miami of Leo Messi are interested in David and are trying to convince him to land in the United States.”

Some reports have even suggested that De Gea could wait until the summer of 2024 before deciding his next club.

“But that’s not all: even in Europe there are teams attracted by the Spanish goalkeeper, such as Real Betis. The club is experiencing a difficult time with their goalkeepers, with Claudio Bravo and Rui Silva both injured, and the third goalkeeper Fran Vieites is at the moment the only option to defend the goal of the Verdiblancos: for this reason, De Gea remains one of their targets.

“Anyway, as told, the Spanish player is in no hurry to choose and the feeling is that his final decision will still take some time.”

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are likely to give De Gea the most lucrative deal, although the Spanish goalkeeper has snubbed a move to the Saudi Pro League up until this point.

READ MORE: Man Utd star ‘ready’ to leave in 2024 as his most likely next destination is revealed