Man Utd icon De Gea embarrassed as Genoa back out of transfer due to ‘unrealistic expectations’

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has shot himself in the foot, as Genoa have swerved his transfer due to the ‘unrealistic salary expectations’ of the player which became apparent during talks.

De Gea has now been without a club for an entire year, having left United as a free agent following the signing of Andre Onana last summer. The Spaniard was the starting goalkeeper the season prior, but the signing of the former Inter Milan man seemed to suggest that would no longer be the case.

Since leaving United – with 545 appearances under his belt – De Gea has had opportunities to get back playing. The latest came in the form of Serie A side Genoa, who were in Serie B two seasons ago.

It was said De Gea was interested in the move, as has been reported with previous switched, but things have quickly changed due to the finances.

Genoa swerve De Gea signing

Insider Dharmesh Sheth states that the deal is ‘off’ as ‘unrealistic salary expectations’ mean nine-time Serie A champions Genoa are unlikely to pursue the goalkeeper, and will instead look at other options between the sticks.

It is somewhat embarrassing for De Gea that a club who were in Italy’s second tier 2022/23 are no longer interested in him.

He has shot himself in the foot wanting so much money, and that might well be why he has not yet moved on after his time at United.

Real Betis talks were reported last season, though nothing came of them, and De Gea has himself turned his nose up at other proposals.

Indeed, Al Nassr were said to have approached him with a £500,000-per-week contract, which he did not want to accept.

While he wants to be paid well, some moves, it seems, are not for him, but after a year out of the game, it looks like there may not be many offers the 33-year-old would accept.

