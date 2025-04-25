Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has called out ex-Liverpool star Luis Suarez during a shock announcement regarding his move into Mixed Martial Arts.

There is no love lost between Evra and Suarez. In 2011, the Uruguay international was charged by the Football Association with racial abuse following a clash with the former Man Utd left-back.

Suarez received an eight-game ban for this incident and in a later meeting between Man Utd and Liverpool, he refused to shake Evra’s hand before kick-off, while the Frenchman made a point of celebrating in front of his foe as he lapped up his side’s victory.

The current Inter Miami striker has had more than his fair share of controversy to deal with in his career, as he also found himself in hot water after he bit Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic and Juventus’ Giorgio Chiellini.

Now, Evra has had another dig at Suarez when announcing his surprise move into MMA.

43-year-old Evra made over 700 club appearances before he announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Evra has remained active post-retirement as he’s competed in Soccer Aid and he’s also revealed that he has been training in MMA ahead of a move into a new sport.

On Friday evening, Evra announced he will be making his PFL debut on an MMA card in Paris in May.

A PFL tweet revealed: “From the Pitch to the SmartCage. Former Manchester United and Les Bleus star Evra makes his PFL MMA DEBUT at PFL Paris on Friday 23rd May.”

Evra said: “BREAKING: I’m officially training for my first fight with @PFLEurope,” he wrote on X on Friday. “They will pick my opponent…

“They asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suárez. I’ll pay out of pocket. He can even bite me.”

He added: “You guys should know by now, I love this game too.

“I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me.

“I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on May 23, so come watch the spectacle.”