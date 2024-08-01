David De Gea will ask for less money from a new side

Former Manchester United star David de Gea is reportedly willing to reduce his wage demands to find a new side, as two sides have opened talks for his signing.

De Gea remains without a club despite walking away from Old Trafford as a free agent last summer. After 545 appearances and multiple trophies at United, he saw the signing of Andre Onana as a reduction of his potential minutes.

And while he’d have no doubt found a role as a No.1, having played every Premier League game in his final campaign at United, countless opportunities to move to a new side have come and gone.

The latest to be reported was a move to Genoa, who were interested in making De Gea their new goalkeeper until ‘unrealistic expectations’ in terms of his salary saw them back out.

De Gea ready to drop demands

What those demands were is unclear, but TEAMtalk now report that the former United man is ready to accept much lower than his previous contract at Old Trafford in order to find a new side.

At the end of his time at United, De Gea was making a reported £375,000 per week.

Now, it’s reported he is ready to make between £4.2 and £5million a year, which works out at between £80,000 to £96,000 per week.

Given it’s a lot less than he is used to making, it seems De Gea is ready to find himself a new club.

Indeed, he has been turned away by two Serie A sides recently, with TEAMtalk reporting that after Genoa backed away, Fiorentina also declined the chance to sign him, due to ‘unacceptable’ demands.

Saudi Arabia most likely

While a move to either of those sides is now off the cards, a Saudi Arabia switch now seems the most likely for the goalkeeper.

It’s reported that the only sides with concrete interest – after some Spanish sides decided he’d be too expensive – are from the Saudi Pro League, and two are in talks with De Gea.

One of those is Al Shabab, and the other are unnamed, but both have been in talks for a few weeks, though they are not yet serious.

