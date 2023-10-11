Man Utd icon offered Premier League lifeline as West Ham ponder shock move

West Ham are pondering a shock move for a Manchester United icon as David Moyes weighs up signing one of his former players.

The Hammers have enjoyed a good start to the new Premier League campaign as they currently sit seventh in the table.

Despite the loss of Declan Rice in the summer, West Ham have made some good strides forward this season following a productive transfer window.

Moyes will already be on the lookout for players ahead of the January transfer window and they have recently been linked with a former Man Utd star.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham have ‘sounded out’ David De Gea over a potential switch to the London Stadium in January.

Since his contract expired at Old Trafford in the summer, De Gea has been biding his time and still remains a free agent to this day.

Clubs from Germany, Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia have all been linked with the Spanish shot-stopper, but no agreements have been struck.

The report claims that West Ham have spoken to De Gea’s representatives over a potential 18-month deal which would begin in January.

West Ham could be in need of a new goalkeeper come January as Lukasz Fabianski is said to be looking for a way out and the same report claims that Alphonse Areola has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Moyes will already know De Gea from his time working at Old Trafford. While the 32-year-old goalkeeper is no longer at the peak of his powers, he would still be a useful option for plenty of top clubs.

Reports from September claimed that De Gea has been contemplating retirement, although he is still said to be holding out for the right opportunity.

Last season he managed to keep 17 Premier League clean sheets and despite some high-profile errors, he played a key role in Man Utd finishing in the top four.

Erik ten Hag decided to move the Spanish shot-stopper on in the summer in favour of bringing in Andre Onana who has had a shaky start to life at Old Trafford.

Time will tell if West Ham manage to pull this deal off, but De Gea will surely be tempted by the possibility of a Premier League return.

The Hammers can also offer European football and they are expected to be challenging in and around the top seven this season.

