Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has laughed off suggestions that Tottenham Hotspur could win the Premier League title.

Spurs have been one of this season’s surprise packages as Ange Postecoglou has successfully transformed the Premier League side.

Despite losing Harry Kane in the summer, Tottenham are in contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Brennan Johnson netted a last-gasp winner as Spurs battled back from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

This result leaves fourth-placed Spurs one point clear of Aston Villa, who will overtake Postecoglou’s side if they beat Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs are seven points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, who will be replaced at the top by Manchester City if Pep Guardiola’s team win their remaining game in hand. Earlier this week, Kevin De Bruyne suggested Tottenham are in the Premier League title race.

“Liverpool and Arsenal are there with us, but I’d say even [Aston] Villa and Tottenham are close,” De Bruyne said in an interview with The Standard.

“We will be fighting with five for the moment. There’s a little pressure anyway to do well, but there’s no point looking at what’s going to happen in two months.

“We need to win games now and try to enjoy it. We know what we need to do. The pressure is always there, but we’re ready to fight again until the end.”

Ferguson often belittled Tottenham during his time at Man Utd and he has moved to wind up their supporters once again.

When asked by Sky Sports Racing’s Mark Chapman whether Tottenham will ever win the Premier League, Ferguson – while laughing – answered: “No!”.

READ MORE: F365’s 3pm Blackout… Liverpool top but not really, Spurs and Fulham defy description, Hatters blow it



He added: “1961 was the last time they won it. That’s a long time. The proposition today with Liverpool and Man City being so powerful in the Premier League.”

After Chapman suggested Spurs are more likely than Man Utd to win the title, Ferguson gave a blunt response: “No chance”.

Speaking after Tottenham’s win over Brighton, Postecoglou praised “world-class” attacker Son Heung-Min.

“Obviously Brighton were doing really well but they were working really hard to stay in the game and you know they’re going to get tired,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“The fact we could bring on two attacking players who are going to be a threat, it maybe looks simple but that ball that Sonny plays, that’s a world-class player in a clutch moment.

“Even Brennan getting on the far post, we’ve helped him to do that.

“It’s not about confidence, I feel like with the squad we have for today and hopefully moving towards, we do have that ability irrespective of where the game’s at, to finish games strong.”