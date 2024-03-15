Man Utd icon ‘torn apart twice’ by former Prem striker ‘nowhere near’ Van Dijk; ‘same level as Skrtel’

Nemanja Vidic was "nowhere near" Virgil van Dijk and the "same level" as Martin Skrtel

Former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher has stated that former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic is “nowhere near” Virgil van Dijk, and is the “same level as [Martin] Skrtel.”

Taylor-Fletcher played 32 Premier League games in his career, mostly coming in the 2010/11 season with Blackpool. The Englishman scored five goals and provided seven assists that season.

Most of his goal contributions came in the last three games of the campaign – he assisted in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham, then assisted three goals during a sensational 4-3 victory against Bolton, and scored in a 4-2 loss to United on the final day.

Vidic captained the Red Devils that day, and was taken off late in the second half.

Taylor-Fletcher suggests he had the better of the centre-back, and he believes Vidic is not close to the level of some of the Premier League’s best ever.

“Yeah and I tore him apart twice for Blackpool in 2010/11 season,” he said on X.

“He was no where near levels of [Rio] Ferdinand, [John] Terry & VVD [Virgil van Dijk].

“He was the same level as Skrtel. Solid good player. Not elite.”

The Vidic debate is one that crops up often, and many have suggested he’s not at the same level of some of the best defenders in Premier League history, with examples such as him being dominated by Fernando Torres being used against him.

Vidic was certainly not at the same level as his usual centre-back partner Rio Ferdinand, and the fact injuries hindered him from playing many full seasons at Old Trafford also counts against him.

The view that he is not at the level of the likes of Terry and Van Dijk seems a fair one given their contributions to honours for their respective clubs – Vidic obviously contributed to United’s success, but not as much as the players around him.

That said, Taylor-Fletcher’s Blackpool side lost both games to United in the 2010/11 season and he scored one goal, so while the striker’s analysis of the defender’s status might not be far wide of the mark, to say he tore him apart seems a bit of a stretch.

