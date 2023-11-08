Man Utd identify £44m target as ‘preferred option’ as Ten Hag ‘prioritises’ replacing Saudi-linked star

Manchester United have reportedly identified OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as their ‘preferred option’ with a centre-back signing their ‘priority’.

The Red Devils – who are fourth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – were expected to spend a significant fee to sign a new centre-back during the recent summer transfer window.

Harry Maguire’s exit would have freed up funds for a new signing but he ended up opting to stick around. This left Erik ten Hag with a limited budget so the Premier League giants went down the cheaper route of re-signing Jonny Evans.

Maguire was pursued by West Ham after he fell behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the pecking order last term. The England international is benefitting from his decision to remain at Man Utd as he has been one of their standout performers in recent weeks.

Varane meanwhile has struggled with injuries and he is being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. Caught Offside are of the understanding that the France international has ‘expressed a desire to try a new challenge’.

The same report has pointed out that Man Utd are ‘keen to make a centre-back a priority for 2024’ and Todibo is their ‘preferred option at the top of the list’.

The report adds: ‘Todibo has long been scouted closely by United, and it’s widely felt that he could soon leave his current club for a new challenge, with Nice likely to ask for around £44million to let him go.

‘Reports have also linked Chelsea with the player, but CaughtOffside‘s sources are not currently aware of anything happening on that front.’

The 23-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Nice over the past couple of seasons as he has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Ligue Un.

TEAMtalk are of the understanding that ‘United are expected to wait until next summer to pursue the signing of Todibo’. They explain.

‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that emphasis is being placed on the recruitment of a new Manchester United defender to arrive in 2024 but completing a big-money permanent deal for Todibo in January is likely to prove too tricky. ‘United have tracked Todibo for some time and relations with Nice should be smooth, given Sir Jim Ratcliffe is owner of the club. ‘He is primed to buy a minority stake in United too and plans to boost their transfer kitty for next year. But a deal between those two clubs would come under the spotlight, bringing another layer of doubt to it being done quickly.’

