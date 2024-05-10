According to reports, one Premier League Big Six club has submitted an ‘enquiry’ for Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood.

At the start of 2023, the Englishman was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault. Following the withdrawal of key witnesses, the case against him was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greenwood was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs last summer but he ended up joining La Liga outfit Getafe on loan as a comeback for Man Utd would have been a PR disaster for the Premier League giants.

Greenwood to make a Premier League return?

The 22-year-old has eight goals and nine assists in his 29 La Liga appearances this season and he is likely to get a big move in the summer.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Man Utd’s final decision on Greenwood is they are “prepared to cash in” this summer.

“I already reported that Man United are prepared to cash in on Mason Greenwood and the situation hasn’t changed,” Romano wrote for Caught Offside.

“Man United will wait for permanent transfer proposals because the priority is a sale in order to make profit for Financial Fair Play, although Getafe still hope to keep him on loan.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have been mooted as potential summer destinations for Greenwood.

But a recent report from The Telegraph claimed ‘at least two Premier League clubs have enquired about signing Greenwood’.

‘The controversial Manchester United striker is still more likely to move overseas if sold this summer. ‘Sources in Spain insist Atletico Madrid are keeping close tabs on Greenwood, even though they have played down their interest. It is understood Barcelona would like to take Greenwood but do not have the financial capacity to strike a deal. Real Madrid have been linked but seem unlikely to pursue him. Other Spanish suitors are said to be monitoring the situation, too. ‘Similarly, clubs in Germany and Italy – Juventus and Lazio have been linked – are also believed to have registered interest in Greenwood. ‘United are thought to value Greenwood at around £40-45 million, similar to the fee that took Cole Palmer to Chelsea from Manchester City last summer.’

In response to this report, UtdDistrict claim one of the Premier League clubs in question is Chelsea.

‘UtdDistrict understands that one of those Premier League clubs to enquire about Greenwood ahead of the transfer window is Chelsea. ‘However, sources explain that The Blues have not yet registered official interest in signing the on-loan forward. Other Premier League clubs have also reportedly enquired about his situation. ‘Getafe are also interested in keeping the winger at the club next season. However, they are unlikely to be able to afford the £40 million price tag that United have placed on him.’

